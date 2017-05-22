News
Saudi Arabia pledges $100 million to Ivanka Trump-proposed fund
10:43, 22.05.2017
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Politics, Economics

Saudi Arabia and the UAE pledged to invest $ 100 million in the U.S. President daughter's Ivanka Trump's proposed Women Entrepreneurs Fund, CNN reported.

As it was noted, this fund aims to provide to female entrepreneurs with financial support in the Middle East.  She first shared a concept during her April trip to Berlin. The fund will be run by World Bank, not Ivanka Trump.

At the same time the TV channel said that during election campaign Trump criticized his rival Hillary Clinton, for receiving funding from countries that  “want women as slaves” and Saudi Arabia was among theses countries.

The White House has not commented on this information yet.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
