3 climbers die on Mount Everest

Three Mount Everest climbers died and a fourth is missing, according to The Washington Post.

The climbers that lost their lives were from the US, Slovakia, and Australia.

Roland Yearwood, a doctor from the US State of Alabama who returned to the world’s tallest peak after surviving the earthquake-triggered avalanche in 2015, died not far from the summit early Sunday, Slovak mountaineer Vladimir Strba also died Sunday.

And Australian climber Francesco Enrico Marchetti died after suffering altitude sickness.