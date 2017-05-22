News
Monday
May 22
3 climbers die on Mount Everest
10:22, 22.05.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

Three Mount Everest climbers died and a fourth is missing, according to The Washington Post.

The climbers that lost their lives were from the US, Slovakia, and Australia. 

Roland Yearwood, a doctor from the US State of Alabama who returned to the world’s tallest peak after surviving the earthquake-triggered avalanche in 2015, died not far from the summit early Sunday, Slovak mountaineer Vladimir Strba also died Sunday. 

And Australian climber Francesco Enrico Marchetti died after suffering altitude sickness.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
