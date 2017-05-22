News
Monday
May 22
Monday
May 22
Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired from mortar at night
09:44, 22.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces around 80 times, from late Sunday night to early Monday morning.

During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired more than 750 shots toward the position-holders of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army, and with different-caliber shooting weapons, the defense army informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In addition, the adversary fired four mortar shells, in a northerly direction of the line of contact.

But the Artsakh defense army vanguard units mostly refrained from taking actions in response, and they continue confidently carrying out their military task.

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
