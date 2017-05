Kamo Kyureghyan, who was injured in a landmine explosion, is in satisfactory condition, and he will soon be discharged from hospital.

A Yeghegnadzor town hospital representative told the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Kyureghyan is currently in a hospital room.

A landmine had exploded on May 13, nearby Khachik village in Vayots Dzor Province of Armenia. As a result, village resident Kamo Kyureghyan was injured. He was taken to Yeghegnadzor town hospital, where his right leg was amputated.