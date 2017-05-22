US senator offends Lavrov and Putin

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has no business in the Oval Office, US senator John McCain told Fox News Sunday, Lavrov and Donald Trump's recent meeting in Washington.

McCain called the Russian minister “a propagandist” and “a stooge of a thug and a murderer” Vladimir Putin. The American senator accused the Russian president of using Russian precision weapons to strike the hospitals of Aleppo.

Also, McCain wants to impose new sanctions against Moscow because of its interference in the US electoral process. At the same time neither he, nor his colleagues have shown the evidence of Kremlin's guilt.