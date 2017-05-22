News
Monday
May 22
US senator offends Lavrov and Putin
12:46, 22.05.2017
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has no business in the Oval Office,  US senator John McCain told Fox News Sunday, Lavrov and Donald Trump's recent meeting in Washington.

McCain called the Russian minister “a propagandist” and  “a stooge of a thug and a murderer” Vladimir Putin. The American senator  accused the Russian president of using  Russian precision weapons to strike the hospitals of Aleppo.

Also, McCain wants to impose new sanctions against Moscow because of its interference in the US electoral process. At the same time neither he, nor his colleagues have shown the evidence of Kremlin's guilt.

