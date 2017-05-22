Young man, charged with murder of Russian soldier in Gyumri, declines from public defender’s services

The results of the examinations into the murder of the soldier of the Russian military base in Gyumri are yet unclear.

Gurgen Harutyunyan, the attorney of Arman Janjughazyan who is charged with the murder of this Russian soldier, on Monday told the aforementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Harutyunyan noted, however, that he cannot provide details due to the confidentiality of the investigation into the criminal case, but assured that his client has mental problems.

Janjughazyan declined from the services of a public defender.

The body of 102nd Russian Military Base serviceman Dmitry Yalpayev (born in 1996) was found on April 22, nearby a shop in Gyumri, and with a stab wound on his neck.

Stepanavan resident Arman Janjughazyan, 20, is accused of committing the murder. He is under arrest.

According to the Investigative Committee, however, Janjughazyan has mental disorders.

A criminal case was launched on murder charges.

An investigation is underway to find out the details of this incident.