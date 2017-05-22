News
Armenia analyst: Azerbaijan understands only punishment
12:44, 22.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Azerbaijan clearly demonstrated that it cannot be trusted; it will not honor and fulfill its promises. 

Ambassador Ara Papyan, Armenia’s Modus Vivendi Center Director and political scientist, noted the above-said at a press conference on Monday.

He stated this reflecting on Baku’s recent violations of the ceasefire, and firing a Spike guided missile toward the line of contact of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone. 

Consequently, in his conviction, it is illogical to make concessions to Azerbaijan.

“Yes, the OSCE Minsk Group made a targeted statement,” stressed Papyan. “But, in fact, we have lost one military equipment; this is a consequence of a sense of impunity. 

“Azerbaijan is not of the countries with which an agreement can be reached. Countries such as Azerbaijan understand solely the language of punishment.”

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
