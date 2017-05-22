Armenia analyst: Azerbaijan understands only punishment

YEREVAN. – Azerbaijan clearly demonstrated that it cannot be trusted; it will not honor and fulfill its promises.

Ambassador Ara Papyan, Armenia’s Modus Vivendi Center Director and political scientist, noted the above-said at a press conference on Monday.

He stated this reflecting on Baku’s recent violations of the ceasefire, and firing a Spike guided missile toward the line of contact of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.

Consequently, in his conviction, it is illogical to make concessions to Azerbaijan.

“Yes, the OSCE Minsk Group made a targeted statement,” stressed Papyan. “But, in fact, we have lost one military equipment; this is a consequence of a sense of impunity.

“Azerbaijan is not of the countries with which an agreement can be reached. Countries such as Azerbaijan understand solely the language of punishment.”