Citizen, detained in connection with missile system smuggling case, not yet handed over to Armenia

YEREVAN. – The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia has not yet turned over to Armenia, Armenian citizen Robert A., who was detained on March 28 in the Georgian capital city of Tbilisi, along the lines of the criminal case into smuggling Igla missile system into Armenia.

Department of Public Relations of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Armenia on Monday informed the above-said to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“There is a [respective] request by the Office of the Prosecutor,” it added. “But no response was received from the Georgian side, regarding the request.”

The Office of the Prosecutor General of Armenia had submitted a petition to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia, with a request for handing this Armenian citizen over to Armenia.

Robert A. was wanted by Armenia Police, under the Criminal Code.

As reported earlier, the National Security Service of Armenia had received information on a group of Armenian citizens’ smuggling Igla missile system into Armenia. But the system launcher, along with its 9M39 missile, was discovered and confiscated.