News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 22
USD
482.89
EUR
541.32
RUB
8.54
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.89
EUR
541.32
RUB
8.54
Show news feed
Citizen, detained in connection with missile system smuggling case, not yet handed over to Armenia
13:49, 22.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia has not yet turned over to Armenia, Armenian citizen Robert A., who was detained on March 28 in the Georgian capital city of Tbilisi, along the lines of the criminal case into smuggling Igla missile system into Armenia.

Department of Public Relations of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Armenia on Monday informed the above-said to Armenian News-NEWS.am. 

“There is a [respective] request by the Office of the Prosecutor,” it added. “But no response was received from the Georgian side, regarding the request.”

The Office of the Prosecutor General of Armenia had submitted a petition to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia, with a request for handing this Armenian citizen over to Armenia. 

Robert A. was wanted by Armenia Police, under the Criminal Code.

As reported earlier, the National Security Service of Armenia had received information on a group of Armenian citizens’ smuggling Igla missile system into Armenia. But the system launcher, along with its 9M39 missile, was discovered and confiscated.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia CEC announces Yerevan Council election final results
The ruling party won the municipal vote…
 3 MPs from Tsarukyan bloc giving up their parliamentary seats (PHOTOS)
Artyom Tsarukyan, Harutyun Gharagyozyan, Khachik Manukyan, are giving up their parliamentary seats...
Newspaper: Armenia President, Tsarukyan plan to further intensify cooperation
A new coalition memorandum may be signed…
 New Armenia Parliament session resumes (PHOTOS)
The three deputy speakers will be elected…
 Armenian President appoints prime minister
Earlier, the Armenian Government resigned at the inaugural session of the Armenian National Assembly of sixth calling...
 Babloyan: Joint work with opposition will increase in new Armenia parliament
The ruling party’s parliament speaker candidate noted that he will work more responsibly in this transitional phase in the country’s development…
More in topic
All
Armenian analyst: US leader is radical, Iran president is moderate
Theorists were claiming that after Trump’s election as US President, Iranians would elect a more conservative president, but…
 Armenian expert: Speaking in sanctions, threat with Iran is passé
The US aims to strengthen its positions in relations with Iran…
 Netanyahu: Trump is ready to support my peace initiatives
Never before has the first foreign trip of a president of the United States included a visit to Israel...
 Russian to supply new weapons to Armenia, Belarus and Kazakhstan
The full resumption of the plan's implementation is possible in 2018-2019...
Expert: Reelected Iran president is ready for joint projects with Armenia
The formation of bilateral and trilateral cooperation—with Iran’s participation—will increase Armenia’s political role in the region…
 Trump pays first visit to Israel
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news