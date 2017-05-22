Senator McCain repeats: We should throw Turkey ambassador the hell out of US

U.S. Senator John McCain once again urged to expel Turkey's U.S. ambassador from Washington after clashes near the embassy involving Turkish security personnel during President Erdogan's recent visit.

“Those were his people and Erdogan's people who were sent out there” to confront the protestors, McCain told Fox News in an interview on Sunday. “That's not America.”

Commenting on Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's words that an investigation is under way, and they need more information, McCain noted that they “don't need any further information, just look at the clip.”

The demonstrators who were holding an action outside the Turkish ambassador’s residence in the US capital on May 17 to protest Turkish leader's visit to Washington, were attacked by a group of pro-Erdogan supporters, including also president’s bodyguards.

As a result of the clashes 11 people, including police officers, were injured, two people were arrested.