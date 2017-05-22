Russia PM urges BSEC countries to collaborate with EAEU

For the objective of integration processes, the countries of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) need to establish partnership with other international organizations, such as the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev stated the abovementioned, according to RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

The Russian PM on Monday attended the BSEC summit in Istanbul, Turkey.

“We truly are developing the Eurasian Economic Union,” Medvedev stressed, in particular. “Our union is open to cooperation.”

The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.