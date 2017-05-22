News
Expert: Reelected Iran president is ready for joint projects with Armenia
14:32, 22.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The formation of bilateral and trilateral cooperation—with Iran’s participation—will increase Armenia’s political role in the region, said Iranian Studies specialist Vardan Voskanyan, at a press conference on Monday. 

In his words, it is also important to engage Turkmenistan in such formats; for example, in the Armenia- Iran-Turkmenistan natural gas agreement.

“From this viewpoint, the reelection of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is a favorable factor for us [Armenia],” Voskanyan stressed. “The Iranian side is ready to cooperate with us in the implementation of these projects.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
