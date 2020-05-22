News
Trump: US-Israel bond is unbreakable
17:32, 22.05.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US-Israel bond is unbreakable, US President Donald Trump assured during his first  visit to Israel since taking his office, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Netanyahu and his wife Sara, as well as President Reuven Rivlin and members of the Israeli cabinet, were at Tel Aviv's Ben-Gurion airport to greet Trump and first lady Melania in a red carpet ceremony after what is believed to have been the first direct flight from Riyadh to Israel.

"On my first trip overseas as president, I have come to the sacred and ancient land to reaffirm the unbreakable bond between the United States and the state of Israel. We have before us a rare opportunity to bring security and stability and peace to this region and to its people, defeating terrorism and creating a future of harmony, prosperity and peace. But we can only get there working together," President Trump said, delivering remarks on the tarmac of Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport upon his arrival.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
