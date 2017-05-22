News
Armenian expert says Iran-Azerbaijan railway project hangs in air
16:28, 22.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Iran
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The pledge of Iran-Armenia relations is the energy sector, and it is no coincidence that the third high-voltage electricity transmission line is being constructed.  

Iranian Studies specialist Vardan Voskanyan said the aforementioned at a press conference on Monday.

“The establishment of new ways of communication is also important,” Voskanyan noted. “Iran sees Armenia as an important road zone. And we should implement—as quickly as possible—one of its component elements: construction of the North-South Highway [in Armenia], by taking advantage of the fact that the Iranian-Azerbaijani railway is not being constructed, since the [respective] money promised by Azerbaijan has not been allocated. And since the Azerbaijani bank that had pledged [to allocate] this money has gone bankrupt, this [railway] project hangs in the air.” 

According to the expert, as a result, new opportunities have emerged for the Armenian side.

“We need to be able to make use of the moment by taking steps to construct the railway connecting Armenia and Iran,” added Vardan Voskanyan.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
