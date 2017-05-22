News
Monday
May 22
Armenian analyst: US leader is radical, Iran president is moderate
16:51, 22.05.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The recently elected US president is radical, whereas the reelected Iranian president is moderate, said Iranian Studies specialist Vardan Voskanyan, at a press conference on Monday. 

In his words, there will be no major changes in Iran’s foreign relations in the coming years. 

“Theorists were claiming that after Donald Trump’s election to the Office of US President, Iranians would elect a more conservative president,” Voskanyan stressed. “But they demonstrated flexibility and [re]elected [Hassan] Rouhani.”

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
