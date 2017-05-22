Armenian analyst: US leader is radical, Iran president is moderate

YEREVAN. – The recently elected US president is radical, whereas the reelected Iranian president is moderate, said Iranian Studies specialist Vardan Voskanyan, at a press conference on Monday.

In his words, there will be no major changes in Iran’s foreign relations in the coming years.

“Theorists were claiming that after Donald Trump’s election to the Office of US President, Iranians would elect a more conservative president,” Voskanyan stressed. “But they demonstrated flexibility and [re]elected [Hassan] Rouhani.”