Tuesday
May 23
Armenian who returned from Azerbaijan captivity does not appeal 9-year sentence for murder
09:55, 23.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Arsen Khojoyan, who was sentenced to nine years in prison for the murder of a teenage girl last summer in Tavush Province of Armenia, did not file an appeal.

His attorney Anna Mezhlumyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the aforesaid decision of the court has entered into force.

According to the indictment, during an argument—on June 24, 2016 at around 8pm on the Berd-Verin Karmiraghbyur motorway—and because of the use of profanity against his mother, Verin Karmiraghbyur village resident Arsen Khojoyan had stabbed several times underage resident Astghik of the same village in Tavush Province, in the neck and abdomen. The17-year-old girl had died as a result.

Criminal charges were brought against Khojoyan, and on a count of murder.

He was placed under arrest.

To note, Arsen Khojoyan was captured by Azerbaijan on March 7, 2014, and released on April 10 of the same year. Ever since returning from captivity, however, he was complaining of physical and mental problems.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
