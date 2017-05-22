PM Medvedev, President Dodon discuss Moldova’s cooperation with EAEU

Energy and agro-industrial cooperation as well as Moldova’s collaboration with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) were discussed during the talk between Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and Moldovan President Igor Dodon.

The aforesaid was informed to reporters by the Russian delegation that accompanies the Russian PM at the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) summit in Istanbul, Turkey, reported TASS news agency of Russia. “Dodon confirmed Moldova’s interest in an observer’s

status at the EAEU, and expressed in favor of intensifying Chișinău’s work within the framework of the CIS [Commonwealth of Independent States],” a Russian delegation source noted, in particular.

The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.