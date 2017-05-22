News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 23
USD
482.89
EUR
541.32
RUB
8.54
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.89
EUR
541.32
RUB
8.54
Show news feed
PM Medvedev, President Dodon discuss Moldova’s cooperation with EAEU
17:44, 22.05.2017
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Economics

Energy and agro-industrial cooperation as well as Moldova’s collaboration with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) were discussed during the talk between Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and Moldovan President Igor Dodon. 

The aforesaid was informed to reporters by the Russian delegation that accompanies the Russian PM at the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) summit in Istanbul, Turkey, reported TASS  news agency of Russia.   “Dodon confirmed Moldova’s interest in an observer’s

status at the EAEU, and expressed in favor of intensifying Chișinău’s work within the framework of the CIS [Commonwealth of Independent States],” a Russian delegation source noted, in particular.

The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Kazakhstan to allocate $100 million for Kyrgyzstan's integration into EAEU
Money is meant for implementation of the road map for Kyrgyzstan's accession to the EEU...
Russia jewelry company: We established ties with UAE and Australia, via Armenia
The main advantage of Armenia is the convenient logistics and customs law…
 Lithuanian businessmen consider Armenia the most effective platform to enter EEU market
“This opens new corridors in the development of trade and attracting investments from the Baltic States to Armenia...
 Aramyan: EU is more advanced, but we are working closely with both EU and EEU
In Aramyan’s words, there is also the political aspect of the EEU membership...
 EAEU to reduce limit for goods imported without customs duty?
The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan…
 President Lukashenko: Foreign countries can enter EAEU market via Belarus
The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan…
More in topic
All
Azerbaijan's external debt on loan agreements is more than $ 10 billion
In 2016 Azerbaijan’s per capita external debt made up $704.7, down 0.8% from $710.3 in 2015...
Russia and Turkey sign agreement on trade liberalization
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and his Turkish counterpart Binali Yildirim attended the signing ceremony...
 Dollar goes down in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, went up in the country…
 Armenian expert says Iran-Azerbaijan railway project hangs in air
On the other hand, the pledge of Iran-Armenia relations is the energy sector…
 Russia PM urges BSEC countries to collaborate with EAEU
The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan…
 Global oil prices are up
July Futures’ Brent Crude Oil has gone up by 0.80% and reached $54.04 per barrel...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news