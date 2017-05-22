News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 23
USD
482.89
EUR
541.32
RUB
8.54
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.89
EUR
541.32
RUB
8.54
Show news feed
Erdogan hopes OSCE Minsk Group will soon find solution to Karabakh conflict
19:23, 22.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkish president hopes that the co-chairing countries of the OSCE Minsk Group will soon find a solution to the Karabakh conflict, which lasts more than 20 years.

His remark came during the summit dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) that is underway in Istanbul.

Following the speech of the Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Ashot Hovakimyan, President Erdogan agreed that the BSEC is not a platform for the discussion of the Karabakh issue and noted that the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries, including Russia which has a representative in the hall, are engaged in this problem.

In his speech, Ashot Hovakimyan commented on the accusations voiced against the country by speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament Oktay Asadov who used BSEC platform to once again present a distorted picture of the Karabakh conflict.

“We are sure that this summit is not a place, and the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation is not a format, where this issue should be discussed. Having done this, the Azerbaijani side showed disrespectful attitude to the BSEC Charter, principles and goals of the organization and the summit itself,” Hovakimyan stressed.

In the context of the ongoing bellicose policy of Azerbaijan, in particular the April aggression and its consequences, as well as the efforts of Armenia and the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group to eliminate them, Armenian official presented Azerbaijan's steps to break these efforts.

“Charges, belligerent behavior, unilateral demands cannot lead to the solution of this problem. Progress will be possible only if Azerbaijan renounces the policy of using force and gets involved in the negotiation process in good faith and in the format agreed with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs,” he added.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Analyst: Minsk Group statement also strong reaction in wake of closure of OSCE Yerevan office
“This latest, more assertive OSCE statement clearly identifies the nature of the violations…
 Armenia Parliament: Minsk Group statement shows that our diplomacy is successful
“We will continue to strengthen parliamentary diplomacy,” said speaker Babloyan…
OSCE Office in Yerevan to stop its activity on August 31
The OSCE Bureau supported Armenia in developing democratic institutions and enhancing the civil society...
 Karabakh foreign minister meets Ambassador Kasprzyk
The sides discussed a range of issues related to the current situation on the Line of Contact...
 Artsakh Defense Minister, OSCE official discuss contact line situation
The situation on the contact line between the Artsakh-Azerbaijani opposing forces, particularly the ceasefire violations...
 Armenia analyst: Imposing sanctions on Azerbaijan can be put on OSCE agenda
The OSCE knew whom it was dealing with, since several years ago, Azerbaijan itself launched the initiative of closing the OSCE Office in Baku…
More in topic
All
Armenian to run in France's parliamentary election
Danielle, 52, will represent Emmanuel Macron’s En Marche party...
 Sara Netanyahu assures Trump and his wife of love of Israeli people
"The majority of the people of Israel, unlike the media, they love us, so we tell them how you are great and they love you..."
 Putin and Macron to meet in Paris
“The presidents will jointly open an exhibit dedicated to Peter the Great’s visit to Paris ,” the Kremlin website says...
 China attaches importance to development of ties with Iran
Chunying recalled that Chinese President Xi Jinping has already sent a congratulatory letter to his Iranian counterpart on the occasion of his re-election...
 Oriantalist: Arms deal between US and Saudi Arabia is Trump’s trump card against rivals
According to Satanovsky, for Trump the arms deal is rather important from the inter-political standpoint...
 Moscow to take reciprocity principle as starting point in visa matters with Ukraine
“The visa introduction or waiver is, as a rule, carried out based on the principle of reciprocity..."
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news