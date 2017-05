US President Donald Trump paid visit to the Western Wall Prayer Plaza in Jerusalem's Old City, i24NEWS reported.

With a kippah on his head, US president stood silently for a while near the wall.

Trump arrived in Israel on May 22. He has already met with President Reuven Rivlin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Together with the First lady, Melania Trump, he also visited the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.