China attaches importance to development of ties with Iran

China attaches importance to developing ties with Iran, seeking more significant development of bilateral ties.

Spokeswoman for the Chinese MFA, Hua Chunying, said the aforementioned at the subsequent press-conference, referring to the re-election of Hassan Rouhani to the post of Iranian president, Xinhua reports.

Chunying recalled that Chinese President Xi Jinping has already sent a congratulatory letter to his Iranian counterpart on the occasion of his re-election. The diplomat expressed hope that under Rouhani’s rule, the Iranian people will achieve new success in the development of the country.

Hua Chunying also noted that in the recent years, the Chinese-Iranian relations demonstrate a good development trend, the bilateral practice cooperation stably advancing in various spheres. “China is ready to work together with Iran towards contributing to the further development of bilateral relations of comprehensive strategic partnership,” she stressed.