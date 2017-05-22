News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 23
USD
482.89
EUR
541.32
RUB
8.54
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.89
EUR
541.32
RUB
8.54
Show news feed
China attaches importance to development of ties with Iran
19:51, 22.05.2017
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

China attaches importance to developing ties with Iran, seeking more significant development of bilateral ties.

Spokeswoman for the Chinese MFA, Hua Chunying, said the aforementioned at the subsequent press-conference, referring to the re-election of Hassan Rouhani to the post of Iranian president, Xinhua reports.

Chunying recalled that Chinese President Xi Jinping has already sent a congratulatory letter to his Iranian counterpart on the occasion of his re-election. The diplomat expressed hope that under Rouhani’s rule, the Iranian people will achieve new success in the development of the country.

Hua Chunying also noted that in the recent years, the Chinese-Iranian relations demonstrate a good development trend, the bilateral practice cooperation stably advancing in various spheres. “China is ready to work together with Iran towards contributing to the further development of bilateral relations of comprehensive strategic partnership,” she stressed. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
More in topic
All
Armenian to run in France's parliamentary election
Danielle, 52, will represent Emmanuel Macron’s En Marche party...
 Sara Netanyahu assures Trump and his wife of love of Israeli people
"The majority of the people of Israel, unlike the media, they love us, so we tell them how you are great and they love you..."
 Putin and Macron to meet in Paris
“The presidents will jointly open an exhibit dedicated to Peter the Great’s visit to Paris ,” the Kremlin website says...
 Oriantalist: Arms deal between US and Saudi Arabia is Trump’s trump card against rivals
According to Satanovsky, for Trump the arms deal is rather important from the inter-political standpoint...
 Erdogan hopes OSCE Minsk Group will soon find solution to Karabakh conflict
President Erdogan agreed that the BSEC is not a platform for the discussion of the Karabakh issue...
 Moscow to take reciprocity principle as starting point in visa matters with Ukraine
“The visa introduction or waiver is, as a rule, carried out based on the principle of reciprocity..."
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news