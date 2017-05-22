News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 23
USD
482.89
EUR
541.32
RUB
8.54
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.89
EUR
541.32
RUB
8.54
Show news feed
Putin and Macron to meet in Paris
20:21, 22.05.2017
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron will meet in Paris on May 29, the press-service of Kremlin reports.

The meeting will be dedicated to the 300th anniversary of Peter the Great’s visit to France. This will be the first meeting between President Putin and the French leader.

“The presidents will jointly open an exhibit dedicated to Peter the Great’s visit to Paris ,” the Kremlin website says.

The event organized by the State Hermitage Museum will be held in the Grand Trianon Palace of Versailles

During the visit, the Russian and French leaders will discuss the current state and prospects for the development of ties between the two countries in political, trade, economic and cultural spheres, as well as the coordination of joint efforts in the fight against terrorism. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
More in topic
All
Armenian to run in France's parliamentary election
Danielle, 52, will represent Emmanuel Macron’s En Marche party...
 Sara Netanyahu assures Trump and his wife of love of Israeli people
"The majority of the people of Israel, unlike the media, they love us, so we tell them how you are great and they love you..."
 China attaches importance to development of ties with Iran
Chunying recalled that Chinese President Xi Jinping has already sent a congratulatory letter to his Iranian counterpart on the occasion of his re-election...
 Oriantalist: Arms deal between US and Saudi Arabia is Trump’s trump card against rivals
According to Satanovsky, for Trump the arms deal is rather important from the inter-political standpoint...
 Erdogan hopes OSCE Minsk Group will soon find solution to Karabakh conflict
President Erdogan agreed that the BSEC is not a platform for the discussion of the Karabakh issue...
 Moscow to take reciprocity principle as starting point in visa matters with Ukraine
“The visa introduction or waiver is, as a rule, carried out based on the principle of reciprocity..."
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news