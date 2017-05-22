Putin and Macron to meet in Paris

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron will meet in Paris on May 29, the press-service of Kremlin reports.

The meeting will be dedicated to the 300th anniversary of Peter the Great’s visit to France. This will be the first meeting between President Putin and the French leader.

“The presidents will jointly open an exhibit dedicated to Peter the Great’s visit to Paris ,” the Kremlin website says.

The event organized by the State Hermitage Museum will be held in the Grand Trianon Palace of Versailles

During the visit, the Russian and French leaders will discuss the current state and prospects for the development of ties between the two countries in political, trade, economic and cultural spheres, as well as the coordination of joint efforts in the fight against terrorism.