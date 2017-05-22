Medvedev: Russia agreed with Turkey over “mirror” removal of trade restrictions

Russia has agreed with Turkey on “mirror” removal of trade restrictions, Russian PM Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday, RIA Novosti reports.

In his words, Russia will remove restrictions on the use of Turkish labor, on activities of Turkish businesses in certain areas, as well as on the supply of products, with the exception of tomatoes.

"The decision will come immediately afterwards in line with the Government order. That is, the colleagues will prepare amendments to specific governmental acts, and I will sign them. We have agreed with the Turkish side. We do not need much time for this, but we are apparently waiting for symmetrical decisions on certain positions from the Turkish side," Medvedev told journalists during his visit to Turkey.

He also noted that the restriction removal relates to the supplies of agricultural products.