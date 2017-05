YEREVAN. - Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan on Monday chaired the extraordinary session of the Armenian Government.

The Information and Public Relations Department informed Armenian News - NEWS.am that there were six issues on the agenda.

The Government approved a number of bills, which will be introduced to the National Assembly (NA) in the prescribed manner.

It was also decided to propose to the NA speaker to convene an extraordinary session of NA at 11:00 am on May 30.