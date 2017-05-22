New Armenian Government to have 18 ministers

YEREVAN. - The Armenian Government adopted, among other bills, the package of the bills on making amendments and additions to the Law “On the structure of the Government of the Republic of Armenia”and a number of related laws at the extraordinary session on Monday.

The Information and Public Relations Department informed that the aim of the package is to bring the Government structure in conformity with the Constitutional amendments, according to which the number of ministers should be eighteen. Apart from this, the bill is aimed at raising the efficiency of governance and ensuring the smooth shift from the semi-presidential to parliamentary form of governance.

As a result of the amendments, the office of the Minister-Chief of Government Staff is replaced with that of a Chief of Government Staff, the post names of the deputies whereof being also changed respectively.