Wife of Israeli PM, Sara Netanyahu, on Monday assured US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump of the fact that the Israeli people love them despite the negative media coverage, Reuters reports.

"The majority of the people of Israel, unlike the media, they love us, so we tell them how you are great and they love you," Sara told Trump and his wife during the welcome ceremony in the airport.

In response, the US President said that they “have something very much in common.”