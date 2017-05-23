News
Trump to head for Vatican
09:21, 23.05.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

When US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive Wednesday at the Vatican for a planned 20-minute audience with Pope Francis and Roman Catholic Church leaders, they will be received with far less pomp than in Saudi Arabia, reported Voice of America.

The understated arrival, though, is reflective of eagerness by both the White House and the Vatican to lower expectations. American and Vatican officials have been nervous in the run-up to the meeting.

The two men have never met, but they have traded pointed exchanges. 

The pair have not argued directly, but the pope, the spiritual leader of America’s 50 million Catholics, has clearly been at odds with Trump on a range of issues, including climate change, asylum-seekers, and nuclear arms.

In recent weeks there have been intense discussions about the agenda for the meeting, and a Vatican official said they aimed to avoid “mishap” and to stage a partial reconciliation between the pope and the president. For the White House, a good visit at the Vatican will help further the goal of presenting Trump as a figure eager to unite three religions, Christianity, Judaism and Islam, in the fight against Islamic militants.

