Tuesday
May 23
Newspaper: New Armenia government is taking shape
10:29, 23.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The new government of the Republic of Armenia (RA) has begun to take shape, according to Zhoghovurd (People) newspaper. 

“The position (…) of Government Chief of Staff-Minister will be removed in the near future. Now, this position is held by RPA EB [ruling Republican Party of Armenia Executive Body] member Davit Harutyunyan, who is believed to be [re]appointed RA Minister of Justice, or perhaps Deputy Prime Minister.

“In its special session yesterday [Monday], the [interim] government approved the draft amendments to the RA Law on Government Structure. 

“The grounds of the draft state that under the new Constitution, the number of ministers shall be 18, and besides, ‘the draft aims to increase the efficiency of administration,’” wrote Zhoghovurd.

This text available in   Հայերեն
Citizen, detained in connection with missile system smuggling case, not yet handed over to Armenia
The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia has not yet turned him over…
 Armenia CEC announces Yerevan Council election final results
The ruling party won the municipal vote…
 3 MPs from Tsarukyan bloc giving up their parliamentary seats (PHOTOS)
Artyom Tsarukyan, Harutyun Gharagyozyan, Khachik Manukyan, are giving up their parliamentary seats...
Newspaper: Armenia President, Tsarukyan plan to further intensify cooperation
A new coalition memorandum may be signed…
 New Armenia Parliament session resumes (PHOTOS)
The three deputy speakers will be elected…
 Armenian President appoints prime minister
Earlier, the Armenian Government resigned at the inaugural session of the Armenian National Assembly of sixth calling...
President: Armenia-Belgium bilateral state relations have continually developed (PHOTOS)
The new Belgian ambassador presented his credentials to Serzh Sargsyan…
 Armenia's Sargsyan conveys condolences over Manchester terror attack
Armenia strongly condemns such inhumane acts..
Trump calls Manchester Arena attacker a “loser”
I won't call them monsters because they would like that term...
Armenia's Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan is unpredictable and adventurous adversary
They are only aimed at exerting psychological pressure on Armenian society...
Leaders of Israel and Palestine promise Trump to work toward peace
Trump is hopeful the US can help forge peace between Israel and the Palestinians...
Armenia Parliament: Azerbaijan must recognize Karabakh’s right to self-determination
Deputy speaker Sharmazanov received the senior political counselor at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development…
