Newspaper: New Armenia government is taking shape

YEREVAN. – The new government of the Republic of Armenia (RA) has begun to take shape, according to Zhoghovurd (People) newspaper.

“The position (…) of Government Chief of Staff-Minister will be removed in the near future. Now, this position is held by RPA EB [ruling Republican Party of Armenia Executive Body] member Davit Harutyunyan, who is believed to be [re]appointed RA Minister of Justice, or perhaps Deputy Prime Minister.

“In its special session yesterday [Monday], the [interim] government approved the draft amendments to the RA Law on Government Structure.

“The grounds of the draft state that under the new Constitution, the number of ministers shall be 18, and besides, ‘the draft aims to increase the efficiency of administration,’” wrote Zhoghovurd.