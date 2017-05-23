Canadian Armenian woman among injured in Times Square car incident

Canadian Armenian Elena Avetisyan, 38, was severely injured in the car incident last week at Times Square, in New York City.

Her relative, Anna from Brooklyn, wrote on GoFundMe that Avetisyan had come to New York to attend her wedding, but, now, she is fighting for her life.

And according to SlavicSac.com, Anna added that Elena was living in Montreal, Canada, and she has three daughters.

She is in a coma, and her sister and husband constantly fly back and forth between New York and Montreal, to take care of the children.

The incident had occurred on May 18. According to eyewitnesses, a car plowed through a crowd at Times Square, and then it crashed into poles and turned over. As a result, one person was killed and 22 others were injured.