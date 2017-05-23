Armenian Students’ Association formed at US university

An Armenian Students’ Association (ASA) has been formed at the University of California, Davis, according to SlavicSac.com.

The ASA members interact with each other, and they explore Armenian culture and history and hold respective events.

This association, however, is not engaged in public events, alone. One of its most important actions takes place every year on April 24, the anniversary of Armenian Genocide. On this day, the ASA members take to the streets holding banners, and they chant slogans protesting the US for not recognizing this tragedy.