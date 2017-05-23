News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 23
USD
482.59
EUR
543.3
RUB
8.53
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.59
EUR
543.3
RUB
8.53
Show news feed
Armenian Students’ Association formed at US university
13:59, 23.05.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society

An Armenian Students’ Association (ASA) has been formed at the University of California, Davis, according to SlavicSac.com. 

The ASA members interact with each other, and they explore Armenian culture and history and hold respective events.  

This association, however, is not engaged in public events, alone. One of its most important actions takes place every year on April 24, the anniversary of Armenian Genocide. On this day, the ASA members take to the streets holding banners, and they chant slogans protesting the US for not recognizing this tragedy.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
More in topic
All
May 22 is International Day for Biological Diversity
The UN General Assembly declared this day with a special resolution…
 Russian Empire officer, whose coffin with his remains was found in Turkey, is identified
Lieutenant Colonel Karl Rzhepetsky is believed to have died in 1894, after an illness…
 Mexicans try to lynch Russian, for offensive videos on Internet
They demand that he be deported from Mexico because of “his manifestation of hatred toward Mexicans”…
 Armenia to have the world’s longest zip-line (PHOTOS)
The respective fundraiser will run for 30 days…
 Faithful do not allow Armenian church in Singapore to fade away
The Apostolic Church of St Gregory the Illuminator is 182 years old…
 Armenia Vice PM: Tourists to be able to visit Garni and Geghard by new road
“The passage will become faster and more comfortable..."
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news