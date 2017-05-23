US experts: Karabakh issue has become very political in Azerbaijan

Audrey Altstadt, Professor of History at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, presented her third book on Azerbaijan, reported Voice of America Armenian Service.

At the book launch, Altstadt said, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, Azerbaijan has chosen to deviate from democracy.

Also, she used the example of Azerbaijan to show how some countries distance themselves from democratic development and move toward a corrupt authoritarian regime.

Professor Richard Kauzlarich, former US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, for his part, said this situation reflects also on the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process.

He noted that, due to the Azerbaijan leadership’s rhetoric, the Karabakh issue has become very political in this country. Hence, the ex-US official does not believe that anyone from the authorities will now say it is possible to sit at the negotiating table and make concessions.

In his words, people’s engagement is needed to this end, but this engagement likewise is impossible because of the restrictions that are imposed on the people.