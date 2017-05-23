Leaders of Israel and Palestine promise Trump to work toward peace

US. President Donald Trump is hopeful the US can help forge peace between Israel and the Palestinians.

Trump's remark came during his meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem on Tuesday. He believes such an agreement would “begin a process of peace all throughout the Middle East,” Fox News reported.

“President Abbas assures me he is ready to work toward that goal in good faith, and Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu has promised the same. I look forward to working with these leaders toward a lasting peace,” Trump said.