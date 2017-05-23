News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 23
USD
482.59
EUR
543.3
RUB
8.53
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.59
EUR
543.3
RUB
8.53
Show news feed
Leaders of Israel and Palestine promise Trump to work toward peace
13:46, 23.05.2017
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Politics

US. President Donald Trump is hopeful the US can help forge peace between Israel and the Palestinians.

Trump's remark came during his meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem on Tuesday. He believes such an agreement would “begin a process of peace all throughout the Middle East,” Fox News reported.

“President Abbas assures me he is ready to work toward that goal in good faith, and Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu has promised the same. I look forward to working with these leaders toward a lasting peace,” Trump said.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russian MFA: US May 18 strike did not hit Syrian government troops
This fact neither cancels, nor affects their principled assessment of what happened...
 Reuters: Israel makes some concessions to Palestine before Trump visit
The security cabinet has approved economic measures that will ease daily civilian life in the Palestinian Authority...
 Meeting of Lavrov and Tillerson starts in Washington
Later on Russian FM will head to the White House where he is expected to meet with President Donald Trump...
 Putin and Netanyahu discuss Syria and Middle East
Netanyahu warmly congratulated Putin and the entire Russian people on the 72ndanniversary of Victory in World War II...
Mahmoud Abbas is ready to meet with Netanyahu
Trump intends to visit Saudi Arabia, Israel and Rome...
Next Astana meeting over Syria set for mid-July
UN Special Envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura will soon announce convening of the next round of inter-Syrian talks in Geneva...
More in topic
All
President: Armenia-Belgium bilateral state relations have continually developed (PHOTOS)
The new Belgian ambassador presented his credentials to Serzh Sargsyan…
 Armenia's Sargsyan conveys condolences over Manchester terror attack
Armenia strongly condemns such inhumane acts..
Trump calls Manchester Arena attacker a “loser”
I won't call them monsters because they would like that term...
Armenia's Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan is unpredictable and adventurous adversary
They are only aimed at exerting psychological pressure on Armenian society...
Armenia Parliament: Azerbaijan must recognize Karabakh’s right to self-determination
Deputy speaker Sharmazanov received the senior political counselor at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development…
 Trump arrives in Palestine for talks with Abbas
Trump headed to Bethlehem alone, without his wife, daughter and son-in-law who accompanied during his visit to Israel...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news