Armenia's Defense Ministry: Russia to supply arms worth $200 million on time

YEREVAN. – Deadlines of Russia's arms supply to Armenia at the expense of Russia's export loan amounting to $200 million have not been violated, head of the Defense Policy Department of the Defense Ministry Levon Ayvazyan told reporters on Tuesday.

“Of course, many types of arms have already been imported to Armenia. We will show the weapons that are already in Armenia at the first opportunity," Ayvazyan has noted.

Last year Russian Government and Armenian authorities signed an agreement on providing export loan in the amount of $200 million for ten years on a deferred basis till the beginning of 2018.

According to the Agreement Annex, Armenia purchases from Russia “Smerch” multiple rocket launcher with its ammunition, “Igla-S” air defense system, Autabase-M ground-based communication surveillance system, TOS-1A multiple rocket launcher with transloaders, 9M113M guided projectile, RPG-26 grenade launcher, Dragunov sniper rifles, combat car “Tiger,” engineer assets and communication gears.