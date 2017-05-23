News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 23
USD
482.59
EUR
543.3
RUB
8.53
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.59
EUR
543.3
RUB
8.53
Show news feed
Armenia's Defense Ministry: Russia to supply arms worth $200 million on time
16:42, 23.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Deadlines of Russia's arms supply to Armenia at the expense of Russia's export loan amounting to $200 million have not been violated, head of the Defense Policy Department of the Defense Ministry Levon Ayvazyan told reporters on Tuesday.

 “Of course, many types of arms have already been imported to Armenia. We will show the weapons that are already in Armenia at the first opportunity," Ayvazyan has noted.

Last year Russian Government and Armenian authorities signed an agreement on providing export loan in the amount of $200 million for ten years on a deferred basis till the beginning of 2018.

According to the Agreement Annex, Armenia purchases from Russia “Smerch” multiple rocket launcher with its ammunition, “Igla-S” air defense system, Autabase-M ground-based communication surveillance system, TOS-1A multiple rocket launcher with transloaders, 9M113M guided projectile, RPG-26 grenade launcher, Dragunov sniper  rifles,  combat car “Tiger,”  engineer assets and communication gears.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
More in topic
All
Heritage Party leader: Yelk shouldn’t become arrogant
“It is no secret for an ordinary citizen that these were “non-elections,” where our bloc was targeted for known reasons..."
 American Armenians urge to expulse Turkey ambassador from Washington
“Demand the immediate expulsion of Turkey's Ambassador as demonstration of American outrage against the brutal May 16th attack..."
 Steering Committee meeting of Armenia-Council of Europe Action Plan held in Yerevan
In his opening remarks, Deputy Foreign Minister Garen Nazarian mentioned that since the adoption of the Action Plan dozens of projects and hundreds of events...
 MOD: Armenia acquires arms from Russia at inter-Russian prices
In his words, special agreements were signed between Armenia and Russia...
 Lavrov: Iran should not be excluded from Syria settlement
International Syria Support Group, created few years ago, is based on the principle of inclusivity...
Armenia's acting foreign minister to visit Madrid
He will deliver a speech at the International Ministerial Conference...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news