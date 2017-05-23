News
Armenia MOD: Military cooperation with Iran has great prospects
17:08, 23.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenian-Iranian military cooperation has great prospects for development. 

Levon Ayvazyan, head of the Department of Defense Policy at the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia, noted the aforesaid at a press conference on Tuesday. 

In his words, this collaboration comprises numerous areas and domains.

“[But] we certainly must also take into account the restrictions that exist within international organizations,” added Ayvazyan. “And by taking all these restrictions into account, we are doing everything possible, [together] with our Iranian colleagues, to use the potential that exists between the two countries, with maximum effectiveness.”

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
