Armenia MOD: Military cooperation with Iran has great prospects

YEREVAN. – Armenian-Iranian military cooperation has great prospects for development.

Levon Ayvazyan, head of the Department of Defense Policy at the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia, noted the aforesaid at a press conference on Tuesday.

In his words, this collaboration comprises numerous areas and domains.

“[But] we certainly must also take into account the restrictions that exist within international organizations,” added Ayvazyan. “And by taking all these restrictions into account, we are doing everything possible, [together] with our Iranian colleagues, to use the potential that exists between the two countries, with maximum effectiveness.”