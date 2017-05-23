News
Tuesday
May 23
News
Czech police look for Armenian national accused of attempted murder of 2 people
17:16, 23.05.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Last fall the Czech police found out that a foreign national was behind the shooting outside a trade center in Zličín district of Prague, which took place in July 2016, Aroundprague reports.  

Some time later Armenian national Norayr Tsaturyan was put on the wanted list. According to the results of the investigation, exactly he was the instigator of the shooting, who inflicted several wounds on a 47-year-old man and tried to kill another one, but overshoot.

“The police dispose of sufficient amount of evidence to accuse the Armenian national of the occurrence,” said the press secretary of the Prague police, Andrea Zoulová.

But the law enforcement authorities have not yet managed to find the Armenian national, who absconded from the crime scene.

Despite the fact that the man, accused of two serious crimes, is on the loose, he has been charged with an attempted murder of two citizens, for which he may face 20 years in prison.

“The case was overqualified and now the foreigner may face 12-20 years in prison,” said press secretary of the Prague municipal court, Marčeta Puzi. 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
