EU: There is no military solution to Karabakh conflict

There is no military solution to the Karabakh conflict, and EU continues to fully support the efforts and proposals of the OSCE Minsk Group, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said during seventeenth EU-Armenia Cooperation Council in Brussels on Tuesday

The conflict needs an early political settlement in accordance with international law, she added.

For his part, acting Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian highly valued European Union’s principled position on the exclusively peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and its continuous support to the activities of the Minsk Group Co-chairmanship.

“Large-scale military offensive of Azerbaijan against Nagorno-Karabakh in April 2016 was the most dangerous escalation of the conflict since 1994 when ceasefire agreement was signed between Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia. The Azerbaijani aggression was accompanied by gross violations of the international humanitarian law in an apparent attempt to terrorize the people of Nagorno-Karabakh.



Two Summits were convened after the April aggression of Azerbaijan, where agreements were reached aimed at creating appropriate conditions for advancement of the peace process. Baku refuses to implement these agreements although their importance has been highlighted on numerous occasions, including during April 28 meeting of ministers of foreign affairs of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan. Moreover, Baku continues the gross violations of the trilateral cease-fire agreements in defiance of the consistent calls of the Co-Chair countries and the international community,” he said in a press statement following the meeting.

In her remarks following the meeting, Mogherini also said they had exchanged on regional issues: the situation around the conflict in Syria, the broader regional issues. The EU has also reiterated its commitment to support the normalisation of relations between Armenia and Turkey and our encouragement to both sides to engage in this process without preconditions.