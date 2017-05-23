PM: Consistent work is needed to raise Armenia’s cultural recognition

YEREVAN. – The Prime Minister of Armenia, Karen Karapetyan, on Tuesday paid a work visit to the Ministry of Culture.

During his talk with the top officials of the ministry, the PM discussed the plans, challenges, and future courses of action in this domain.

Separately, Karapetyan instructed to submit a film industry development plan within one month.

Also, the Premier underscored raising awareness of the cultural monuments of, and increasing tourist interest in, Armenia.

“Consistent work is needed toward raising the cultural recognition of Armenia,” he added, and instructed to submit a respective plan.

In addition, Karen Karapetyan highlighted the need to preserve Armenian cultural heritage.

Furthermore, the PM attached importance to organizing good quality concerts in Armenia.