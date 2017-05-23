News
Rouhani: Iran and Azerbaijan to develop railway
18:17, 23.05.2017
Region:Azerbaijan, Iran
Theme: Economics

President of Iran Hassan Rouhani declared a railway via Azerbaijan as one of the several joint projects with the country for his second term of office, IRNA reported.

“The cooperation and consultation with Azerbaijan would continue in the future,” Rouhani said during his first media conference after re-election.

He added that several joint projects would be accomplished during the 12th government, including the railway that passes through the country and links Bandar Abbas in Iran to Moscow in Russia.

Հայերեն and Русский
