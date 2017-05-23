News
MOD: Armenia acquires arms from Russia at inter-Russian prices
17:51, 23.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. - Armenia acquires arms from Russia at inter-Russian prices, Head of Defense Policy Department of the Armenian Defense Ministry, Levon Ayvazyan, told journalists on Tuesday.

In his words, special agreements were signed between Armenia and Russia, which allow Armenia to carry out military and technical cooperation with Russian on special conditions.

“For instance, we acquire arms and military equipment at internal prices of Russia. That is, the prices, which are available for the Russian army also apply to Armenia. This is, of course, a great advantage,” Ayvazyan stressed.

