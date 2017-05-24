News
Wednesday
May 24
News
Turkey’s Erdogan stirs up scandal within NATO
09:49, 24.05.2017
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics, Analytics

Turkey wants to use its veto power to see to it that Austria does not participate in the important partner programs of NATO for an indefinite period, and that Austrian soldiers no longer take part in NATO joint military exercises, according to Die Welt (The World) newspaper of Germany.

The reason for this vetoing strategy is “Vienna’s constant demands for ending Turkey’s EU accession talks, and Austrian politicians’ criticism of [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan.”

According to some sources, the final decision will be made this Thursday, during the NATO summit in Brussels.

To note, however, this is not the sole contentious issue at the upcoming summit. Germany also has problems with Turkey, since the latter bans German MPs access to Incirlik airbase, where German soldiers are stationed.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
