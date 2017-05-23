UN Secretary General strongly condemns Manchester Arena attack

UN Secretary General António Guterres has strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Manchester in the United Kingdom. He offered condolences to the family members and relatives of the casualties, UN Radio reports. ‘

He expressed hoped that those responsible for the "unjustifiable violence" will be brought to justice.

The explosion in Manchester Arena, where the concert of US pop singer Ariana Grande was held, occurred Monday evening. According to the recent data, at least 22 people died and dozens were wounded. There were children among the casualties.

The British police have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the incident. Islamic State (ISIS) terrorism group has claimed responsibility for the Manchester Arena attack.