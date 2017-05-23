OSCE Chairperson urges to exert special efforts towards deredicalizing youth

It is possible to overcome terrorism only through joint efforts, Chairperson of the OSCE Sebastian Kurz said on Tuesday, speaking at the opening of the conference on struggle against terrorism held in Vienna, DW reports.

According to Kurz, this international cooperation will become more significant in the future, in order to, among other things, impede the financial channels of terrorists. Sebastian Kurz also urged to exert special efforts towards deradicalizing the youth. According to him, it is necessary to put an end to the terror propaganda in social networks and the Internet.

Apart from this, he noted that despite terror, Europeans should remain committed to the traditional lifestyle and not allow being intimidated. Panic would be an absolutely wrong reaction, Kurz said.

The Vienna conference kicked off with a minute of silence in memory of the Manchester terrorist attack casualties.