OSCE Chairperson urges to exert special efforts towards deredicalizing youth
20:58, 23.05.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

It is possible to overcome terrorism only through joint efforts,  Chairperson of the OSCE Sebastian Kurz said on Tuesday, speaking at the opening of the conference on struggle against terrorism held in Vienna, DW reports. 

According to Kurz, this international cooperation will become more significant in the future, in order to, among other things, impede the financial channels of terrorists. Sebastian Kurz also urged to exert special efforts towards deradicalizing the youth. According to him, it is necessary to put an end to the terror propaganda in social networks and the Internet.

Apart from this, he noted that despite terror, Europeans should remain committed to the traditional lifestyle and not allow being intimidated. Panic would be an absolutely wrong reaction, Kurz said.

The Vienna conference kicked off with a minute of silence in memory of the Manchester terrorist attack casualties.

 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
UN Secretary General strongly condemns Manchester Arena attack
He expressed hoped that those responsible for the "unjustifiable violence" will be brought to justice...
ISIS claims responsibility for Manchester attack
Islamic State (ISIS) terrorism group has claimed responsibility...
 British PM: Manchester Arena blast is suicide bombing
The man activated the explosive device near one of exits from the arena...
 Merkel calls Manchester attack an “inhumane act”
Merkel expressed deep sympathy to all victims and all those affected, as well as relatives in their mourning and despair...
 Armenia's Sargsyan conveys condolences over Manchester terror attack
Armenia strongly condemns such inhumane acts..
Trump calls Manchester Arena attacker a “loser”
I won't call them monsters because they would like that term...
