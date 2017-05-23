American Armenians urge to expulse Turkey ambassador from Washington

The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) has launched a petition urging to expulse Turkey ambassador from Washington.
“Demand the immediate expulsion of Turkey's Ambassador as demonstration of American outrage against the brutal May 16th attack ordered by Turkish President Erdoğan against peaceful American protesters,” the petition says.
Join Senator John McCain and a growing bipartisan wave of Congressional leaders earlier condemned Erdoğan's assault, which targeted protesters outside the Turkish Ambassador's residence, among them Kurdish and Armenian American activists and human rights advocates.