News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 23
USD
482.59
EUR
543.3
RUB
8.53
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.59
EUR
543.3
RUB
8.53
Show news feed
American Armenians urge to expulse Turkey ambassador from Washington
20:11, 23.05.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) has launched a petition urging to expulse Turkey ambassador from Washington.

“Demand the immediate expulsion of Turkey's Ambassador as demonstration of American outrage against the brutal May 16th attack ordered by Turkish President Erdoğan against peaceful American protesters,” the petition says.

Join Senator John McCain and a growing bipartisan wave of Congressional leaders earlier condemned Erdoğan's assault, which targeted protesters outside the Turkish Ambassador's residence, among them Kurdish and Armenian American activists and human rights advocates.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
More in topic
All
Heritage Party leader: Yelk shouldn’t become arrogant
“It is no secret for an ordinary citizen that these were “non-elections,” where our bloc was targeted for known reasons..."
 Steering Committee meeting of Armenia-Council of Europe Action Plan held in Yerevan
In his opening remarks, Deputy Foreign Minister Garen Nazarian mentioned that since the adoption of the Action Plan dozens of projects and hundreds of events...
 MOD: Armenia acquires arms from Russia at inter-Russian prices
In his words, special agreements were signed between Armenia and Russia...
 Lavrov: Iran should not be excluded from Syria settlement
International Syria Support Group, created few years ago, is based on the principle of inclusivity...
Armenia's acting foreign minister to visit Madrid
He will deliver a speech at the International Ministerial Conference...
Armenia's Defense Ministry: Video surveillance system increases our capabilities several times
The video surveillance systems are installed along the line of contact...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news