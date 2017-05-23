News
Tuesday
May 23
News
Doctors take to streets in Caracas
21:59, 23.05.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

Doctors and workers of medical institutions have taken to the streets of Caracas, joining the ongoing protests in Venezuela, Euronews reports.

Thousands of people took part in the protest organized by the Venezuelan Medical Federation. They demanded the resignation of President Nicolas Maduro, blaming him for the failed policy, which according to them, led to the lack of production and medicines.

“According to our estimates, in the recent years already over 20,000 doctors left Venezuela.  Now they work in other countries. We, Venezuelans, are losing them. But the authorities haven’t managed to deprive us of the hope for a better future. We will struggle for it, will remain firm and will not give up on our convictions,” the opposition leader Henrique Capriles said.

The originally peaceful protest grew into harsh clashes with the police as a result of which three people suffered injuries. According to the official data, the anti-government protests, which have been regularly taking place in Venezuela since April, have claimed the lives of about 60 people. 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
