Heritage Party leader: Yelk shouldn’t become arrogant

YEREVAN. - The recent developments have shown that Heritage Party should enlarge, leader of the party, Raffi Hovannisian, told Radio Liberty on Tuesday.

“It is no secret for an ordinary citizen that these were “non-elections,” where our bloc was targeted for known reasons. The developments—the rigged election, the rigged referendum, the Electoral Code, and the recent election—prove that our party should enlarge. Heritage has this realization,” Hovannisian said.

He also noted that the party plans to hold a congress in late June.

According to Hovannisian, the leaders of Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian Bloc, formed in the pre-election period, met and discussed the cooperation. “The meetings were bilateral and trilateral. We talked about the decision: they are ready to cooperate not only within the framework of the bloc, but in a wider and deeper format,”the party leader said.

Referring to new parliamentary Yelk (Way Out) bloc, he said: “It’s good that Yelk has made it to the parliament. I also used to be one of their advocates, but one shouldn’t become arrogant and think that Yelk was the first bloc in the Armenian history [to make it to the parliament].”