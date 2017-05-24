World's most sold cars are named

World's most popular car in the first quarter of 2017 remains the Toyota Corolla.

In three months of this year the Japanese company has sold 297,471 units, 0.9% less than were sold over the same period last year, focus2move reported.

Ford F-Series advances in second place with 244,709 sales, up 9.8% compared to last year.

American vans the Volkswagen Golf moved to the third position. The sale of the Golf fell by 10.1% and amounted to 220,140 unites.

Honda CR-V is fouth with 214 144 units (+14.4%) and Honda Civic is fifth with 179,948 unites (+30.6%).

Next in the top ten there are: Toyota RAV4 (175,095 sales), Ford Focus (172,927), Volkswagen Polo (170,984), crossover Volkswagen Tiguan (170,736) and Toyota Hilux (168,370).