News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 24
USD
482.13
EUR
538.83
RUB
8.55
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.13
EUR
538.83
RUB
8.55
Show news feed
World's most sold cars are named
13:23, 24.05.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Car World

World's most popular car in the first quarter of 2017 remains the Toyota Corolla.

In three months of this year the Japanese company has sold 297,471 units, 0.9% less than were sold over the same period last year, focus2move reported.

Ford F-Series advances in second place with 244,709 sales, up 9.8% compared to last year.

American vans the Volkswagen Golf moved to the third position. The sale of the Golf fell by 10.1% and amounted to 220,140 unites.

Honda CR-V is fouth with 214 144 units (+14.4%) and Honda Civic is fifth with 179,948 unites (+30.6%).

Next in the top ten there are: Toyota RAV4 (175,095 sales), Ford Focus (172,927),  Volkswagen Polo (170,984), crossover Volkswagen Tiguan (170,736) and Toyota Hilux (168,370).

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian nationals can drive vehicles in Russia without obstacles
“According to the Vienna Convention on Road Traffic of November 1968 and its further amendments, the national and international driver’s licenses issued in Armenia..."
Dubai police award safe drivers with golden cars
The main awardees were Bilal Atiq Bilal and Sara Juma Rabee Khwaidem, who were able to collect the greatest number of the so-called “white points"...
 Infiniti to present new QX80 Monograph design (photo)
The Japanese company Infiniti has presented a new QX80 Monograph design…
 UK introduces new model of classic Mini car
Even though it has undergone major improvements in terms of technical designs, it has almost completely preserved its original look…
 Completely burned Lamborghini is on sale in US
They are asking $5 for the remains of this vehicle…
 Tesla with leather saloon is estimated at $ 180 thousand
Tsportline involved in tuning Tesla cars has introduced a car that costs $ 180 thousand…
More in topic
All
Infiniti to present new QX80 Monograph design (photo)
The Japanese company Infiniti has presented a new QX80 Monograph design…
 UK introduces new model of classic Mini car
Even though it has undergone major improvements in terms of technical designs, it has almost completely preserved its original look…
 Tesla with leather saloon is estimated at $ 180 thousand
Tsportline involved in tuning Tesla cars has introduced a car that costs $ 180 thousand…
 Skoda presents their SUV model
Skoda introduces its large crossover, Kodiaq SUV model, called Scout…
 BMW to recall 193,000 cars in China due to airbags defect
BMW has promised to replace the defective parts free of charge…
World’s most expensive car is put up for auction
Ferrari manufactured solely 39 of them, from 1962 to 1964…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news