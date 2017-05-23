Death toll reaches 55 as political protests in Venezuela continue

The death toll in protests ongoing in Venezuela since early April against the government of Nicolas Maduro has reached 55.

Seven people were killed on Monday alone—six in Barinas state and one in Caracas, RIA Novosti reports, citing Venezuelan portal Universal. All the casualties sustained firearm wounds.

Thus, the overall number of casualties in the protests reached 55. Venezuelan Prosecutor’s Office has appointed special prosecutors to investigate the circumstances of the people’s death.

Mass protests have been staged in Venezuela since early April after the decision of the Supreme Court to seriously restrict the power of opposition-controlled National Assembly. The decision was cancelled but the opposition supporters took to the streets demanding the resignation of court members and snap election. Now they are also protesting against the convention of constitutional assembly, considering this as an attempt to change the country’s Constitution.

