News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 24
USD
482.59
EUR
543.3
RUB
8.53
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.59
EUR
543.3
RUB
8.53
Show news feed
Death toll reaches 55 as political protests in Venezuela continue
23:37, 23.05.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

The death toll in protests ongoing in Venezuela since early April against the government of Nicolas Maduro has reached 55.

Seven people were killed on Monday alone—six in Barinas state and one in Caracas, RIA Novosti reports, citing Venezuelan portal Universal. All the casualties sustained firearm wounds.

Thus, the overall number of casualties in the protests reached 55. Venezuelan Prosecutor’s Office has appointed special prosecutors to investigate the circumstances of the people’s death.

Mass protests have been staged in Venezuela since early April after the decision of the Supreme Court to seriously restrict the power of opposition-controlled National Assembly. The decision was cancelled but the opposition supporters took to the streets demanding the resignation of court members and snap election. Now they are also protesting against the convention of constitutional assembly, considering this as an attempt to change the country’s Constitution.  

Н

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
More in topic
All
French journalist detained in Turkey goes on hunger strike
Depardon was detained on May 8 in Hasankeyf district of the country’s southeastern Batman province...
 Doctors take to streets in Caracas
“According to our estimates, in the recent years already over 20,000 doctors left Venezuela..."
 OSCE Chairperson urges to exert special efforts towards deredicalizing youth
Apart from this, he noted that despite terror, Europeans should remain committed to the traditional lifestyle and not allow being intimidated...
 Killer of Russian Su-24 pilot sentenced to 5 years in prison for unlawful possession of weapons
“The court didn’t consider Çelik's implication in the death of Russian pilot Peshkov..."
 Armenian choir to perform during Trump visit to Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem
The US president is in Israel on an official visit for the first time…
 Trump, Saudi king dance traditional sword dance
During the welcome ceremony devoted to the US president’s visit to capital city Riyadh…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news