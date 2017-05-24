Newspaper: Recent apple imports to Armenia were from Poland, but they were labeled in Azerbaijan

YEREVAN. – The matter of importing of apples from Azerbaijan to Armenia has not yet been closed.

The State Revenue Committee of Armenia has found out that these apples were actually from Poland, but they were labeled in Azerbaijan, according to Zhoghovurd (People) newspaper.

“These days, customs inspectors are prohibiting any type of apple imports to Armenia if there are no labels on them, for safety. And this is the case when there are no legal restrictions in Armenia on importing any goods from Azerbaijan, and, in general, from any country.

“Even after this uproar, no legal act was signed toward prohibiting goods of Azerbaijani origin. Instead, arbitrary actions, stemming from the cautiousness of not causing the discontent of the Facebook community, continue on the border [of Armenia],” wrote Zhoghovurd.