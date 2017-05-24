News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 24
USD
482.59
EUR
543.3
RUB
8.53
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.59
EUR
543.3
RUB
8.53
Show news feed
Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan fired from mortar, grenade launcher at night
10:11, 24.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces more than 95 times, from late Tuesday night to early Wednesday morning.

During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired around 1,140 shots toward the position-holders of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army, and with different-caliber shooting weapons, press service of the NKR Ministry of Defense (MOD) informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In addition, the adversary fired 14 mortar shells and 41 shells from an automatic grenade launcher, in a southeasterly direction of the line of contact.

But the Artsakh defense army vanguard units took actions in response, and they continued confidently carrying out their military watch.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia analyst: Azerbaijan understands only punishment
Baku clearly demonstrated that it cannot be trusted; it will not honor and fulfill its promises…
 Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired from mortar at night
The Artsakh defense army, however, mostly refrained from taking actions in response…
 Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired over 950 shots at night
The Artsakh defense army, however, continues confidently carrying out its military watch…
 Karabakh army soldier killed in Azerbaijani fire
Karen Danielyan (born in 1996) sustained gunshot wound...
 Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired from mortars, grenade launcher at night
The Artsakh defense army, however, continues have full control over the frontline…
Karabakh army: Azerbaijan used mortar, grenade launcher, cannon at night
The Artsakh defense army, however, took preventive measures…
More in topic
All
Trump at Vatican to meet with Pope for first time
The meeting was keenly awaited as the two men have already clashed at a distance on issues including migration and climate change...
 Manchester suicide bomber returns home from Libya days before deadly attack
Whether the Manchester bomber had received terrorist training at a jihadist camp in Libya...
US Congressman: Erdogan is a dictator
President Erdogan has brought his brutal crackdown on human rights to Washington…
 Heritage Party leader: Yelk shouldn’t become arrogant
“It is no secret for an ordinary citizen that these were “non-elections,” where our bloc was targeted for known reasons..."
 American Armenians urge to expulse Turkey ambassador from Washington
“Demand the immediate expulsion of Turkey's Ambassador as demonstration of American outrage against the brutal May 16th attack..."
 Steering Committee meeting of Armenia-Council of Europe Action Plan held in Yerevan
In his opening remarks, Deputy Foreign Minister Garen Nazarian mentioned that since the adoption of the Action Plan dozens of projects and hundreds of events...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news