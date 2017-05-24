Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan fired from mortar, grenade launcher at night

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces more than 95 times, from late Tuesday night to early Wednesday morning.

During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired around 1,140 shots toward the position-holders of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army, and with different-caliber shooting weapons, press service of the NKR Ministry of Defense (MOD) informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In addition, the adversary fired 14 mortar shells and 41 shells from an automatic grenade launcher, in a southeasterly direction of the line of contact.

But the Artsakh defense army vanguard units took actions in response, and they continued confidently carrying out their military watch.