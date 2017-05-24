World attractions illuminated with colors of UK flag

Numerous attractions around the world were illuminated with the colors of the British flag, in memory of the victims of terrorism in Manchester, according to RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

These places include the Burj Khalifa skyscraper in Dubai and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company office in the United Arab Emirates; Belfast City Hall in Northern Ireland; the Jet d’Eau fountain in Geneva, Switzerland; a building in Tel Aviv, Israel; the Petřín Lookout Tower in the Czech Republic; and The Brandenburg Gate in the German capital city of Berlin.

Also, the Eiffel Tower in Paris went dark at midnight while The Colosseum lights in Rome were turned off for one hour, in memory of the victims of this attack.

According to the latest data, Monday evening’s explosion in Manchester has claimed 22 lives and injured around 120 others.