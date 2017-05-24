News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 24
USD
482.59
EUR
543.3
RUB
8.53
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.59
EUR
543.3
RUB
8.53
Show news feed
World attractions illuminated with colors of UK flag
11:18, 24.05.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents


Numerous attractions around the world were illuminated with the colors of the British flag, in memory of the victims of terrorism in Manchester, according to RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

These places include the Burj Khalifa skyscraper in Dubai and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company office in the United Arab Emirates; Belfast City Hall in Northern Ireland; the Jet d’Eau fountain in Geneva, Switzerland; a building in Tel Aviv, Israel; the Petřín Lookout Tower in the Czech Republic; and The Brandenburg Gate in the German capital city of Berlin.

Also, the Eiffel Tower in Paris went dark at midnight while The Colosseum lights in Rome were turned off for one hour, in memory of the victims of this attack. 

According to the latest data, Monday evening’s explosion in Manchester has claimed 22 lives and injured around 120 others.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Manchester suicide bomber returns home from Libya days before deadly attack
Whether the Manchester bomber had received terrorist training at a jihadist camp in Libya...
UK terror threat level raised to “critical”
Prime Minister May said members of the military would be under the command of the police as part of what is being called Operation Tempora…
 OSCE Chairperson urges to exert special efforts towards deredicalizing youth
Apart from this, he noted that despite terror, Europeans should remain committed to the traditional lifestyle and not allow being intimidated...
 UN Secretary General strongly condemns Manchester Arena attack
He expressed hoped that those responsible for the "unjustifiable violence" will be brought to justice...
ISIS claims responsibility for Manchester attack
Islamic State (ISIS) terrorism group has claimed responsibility...
 British PM: Manchester Arena blast is suicide bombing
The man activated the explosive device near one of exits from the arena...
More in topic
All
Armenia emergency ministry takes part in Victory and Peace Day celebrations
It held a festive parade, which was entitled “May 911”...
 Armenian woman among injured on board Moscow-Bangkok flight
According to the Investigative Committee of Russia, the incident took place on Monday, 40 minutes before landing in Bangkok...
 Armenian police named winner in Crime and Punishment nomination at Detective FEST in Moscow
100 participants from 34 countries took part in the festival this year...
 Former Karabakh defense minister requests court to bring in just verdict
The court listened to the parties and will render its judgment on April 21...
 Spanish matador gored in throat by bull
The animal tossed him around the ring before other matadors came to his rescue…
 March in “Food Provider’s” memory ends in Yerevan’s Liberty Square (PHOTOS)
The activists blocked the traffic and staged a sit-in...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news