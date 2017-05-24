News
Wednesday
May 24
Manchester suicide bomber returns home from Libya days before deadly attack
11:20, 24.05.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The suicide bomber who killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester had returned home from Libya just days before the attack, BBC reported.

Former Salford University student Salman Abedi - understood to be a 22-year-old born in Manchester to parents of Libyan descent - is thought to have blown himself up in the arena's foyer.

According to his friend, Salman Abedi spent three weeks in the war-torn north African nation before the attack on Manchester Arena, in which he was killed.

Police and intelligence agencies are trying to establish whether  the Manchester bomber had received terrorist training at a jihadist camp in Libya, where Islamic State and al-Qaeda have allied to fight government forces. 

Yesterday ISIS claimed responsibility for the Manchester Arena attack, killing at least 22 people and wounding 59 others.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
