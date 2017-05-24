News
Trump at Vatican to meet with Pope for first time
11:43, 24.05.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US President Donald Trump arrived at the Vatican on Wednesday for talks with Pope Francis on the third leg of his overseas trip, Reuters reported.

The meeting was keenly awaited as the two men have already clashed at a distance on issues including migration and climate change.

Trump received a tribute from the Swiss Guard in a Vatican courtyard where he was greeted by Archbishop Georg Ganswein, the prefect of the pontifical household. 

Following the papal audience, Trump will meet with Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, together with Archbishop Paul Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States or foreign minister. 

The president and his wife Melania will then be given a tour of St Peter’s Basilica and the Sistine Chapel, after which the first lady will also visit Rome’s Bambin Gesù Children’s Hospital.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
